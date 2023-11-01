LEGAL CORNER: If a parent dies with unpaid debt, are the children responsible?

By Jonathan Fontenot
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: If your parent passes away with unpaid debt, are the children/heirs responsible to pay them?

ANSWER: You are not responsible for the debts of your parents or ancestors. However, a creditor may be able to recover from the estate of the deceased. So, if the deceased has property and you are an heir or in the will and accept the succession, you are accepting both the assets and the debts. If the estate has more debts than assets, you can “renounce” the succession, and refuse to accept it.  You can review the statute, Civil Code Article 1742:

Acceptance or renunciation of succession

  • The donee of a donation of property that the donor will leave at his death has the right to accept or renounce the succession of the donor in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title I of Book III. - Acts 2004, No. 619, §1, eff. Sept. 1, 2005.

QUESTION: I am taking my boat out and am pretty sure I have all the required equipment – lifejackets, a paddle, an anchor – am I missing anything?

ANSWER: You can find all the boating regulations on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov

There are 5 subcategories, and one is clearly marked “Boating Requirements”.

The short answer to your question is: Different boats require different equipment. There are regulations for boats less than 16 feet, boats 16 feet to less than 26 feet, and personal watercraft (jet ski).

It should be noted that all three types of boats require registration and validation – validation being the reflective sticker with a year on it, which must be displayed and current.  Also, all three types of boats require a fire extinguisher, which also has to be charged up.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shed housing quail burns north of Sulphur

Updated: moments ago

News

Shed housing quail burns north of Sulphur

Shed housing quail burns north of Sulphur

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
A shed that was home to between 80 and 100 quail burned north of Sulphur, according to officials.

News

Louisiana fruit planting season begins in November

Louisiana fruit planting season begins in November

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
It’s November again here in Louisiana which means it’s time to start planting your fruit trees, shrubs, and vines.

News

A widespread, killing frost is coming early Saturday. You might want to cover sensitive plants...

Tips for protecting plants from frost

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Start planning on protecting any outdoor plants you want to save; this may mean covering them - or better yet, bringing them indoors.

Latest News

News

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Shed housing quail burns north of Sulphur

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

News

SOWELA Spotlight: SOWELA celebrates 85th anniversary

SOWELA Spotlight: SOWELA celebrates 85th anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
SOWELA Technical Community College is celebrating its 85th birthday with a week-long series of events.

News

SOWELA Spotlight: SOWELA celebrates 85th anniversary

SOWELA Spotlight: SOWELA celebrates 85th anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Forecast

Plenty of sunshine will help temperatures reach similar highs to yesterday

First Alert Forecast: Sunny days ahead but cold nights with frost possible

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Generally cool weather remains in place across Southwest Louisiana and we’re not warming up just yet. Frost is possible Thursday morning, so get ready to protect your plants!

News

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Two bridges close for emergency repairs in Beauregard Parish

Updated: 4 hours ago
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

News

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show

Living History Cemetery Tour returns to Lake Charles - 7 a.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago