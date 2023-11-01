LEGAL CORNER: If a parent dies with unpaid debt, are the children responsible?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: If your parent passes away with unpaid debt, are the children/heirs responsible to pay them?

ANSWER: You are not responsible for the debts of your parents or ancestors. However, a creditor may be able to recover from the estate of the deceased. So, if the deceased has property and you are an heir or in the will and accept the succession, you are accepting both the assets and the debts. If the estate has more debts than assets, you can “renounce” the succession, and refuse to accept it. You can review the statute, Civil Code Article 1742:

Acceptance or renunciation of succession

The donee of a donation of property that the donor will leave at his death has the right to accept or renounce the succession of the donor in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title I of Book III. - Acts 2004, No. 619, §1, eff. Sept. 1, 2005.

QUESTION: I am taking my boat out and am pretty sure I have all the required equipment – lifejackets, a paddle, an anchor – am I missing anything?

ANSWER: You can find all the boating regulations on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov

There are 5 subcategories, and one is clearly marked “Boating Requirements”.

The short answer to your question is: Different boats require different equipment. There are regulations for boats less than 16 feet, boats 16 feet to less than 26 feet, and personal watercraft (jet ski).

It should be noted that all three types of boats require registration and validation – validation being the reflective sticker with a year on it, which must be displayed and current. Also, all three types of boats require a fire extinguisher, which also has to be charged up.

