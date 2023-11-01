Lake Charles Event Center: A new name, new sign and new opportunities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Updates are starting to come together along the lakefront as crews are working to install a new marquee with the civic center’s new name, the Lake Charles Event Center.

“It will be brand new,” Michael Castille said. “It’s going to have a new look. We went as far as even having a new print and how that looks.”

Castille is the city’s director of community services. He said the marquee will have a more modern look.

The old sign was installed in the 1970s and destroyed in Hurricane Laura. The new sign will be an upgrade and another step toward piecing the city back together.

“This is one of those last things that just stands out, but it going to come back and it’s actually going to be better,” Castille said. “The look is going to be better than it was before the hurricanes.”

The name change is intended to open up the space to a wider scope of out-of-town events and opportunities.

“Civics centers sound very local,” Castille said. “So again, we consulted with firms to kind of give us an idea of making the branding much more regional and even larger than that.”

However, Castille said they still plan to prioritize local events.

“As much as we’ll bring in a huge event regionally, the very next week you’ll probably see something very low-key taking care of weddings and Mardi Gras balls,” he said. “We’re not going to displace our locals for big events. We’re going to share. We’re going to do it right.”

The marquee, it expected to be fully installed within the next three to four weeks, just in time for the city’s Christmas light display and Light up the Lake celebration.

“So, you’ll start seeing crews out here working piecing things together to kind of get us ready for our big kick-off which, is Nov. 25,” Castille said.

Castille told 7News another big change for the Lake Charles Event Center will be announced by the city this Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.