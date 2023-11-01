First Alert Forecast: Sunny days ahead but cold nights with frost possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Generally cool weather remains in place across Southwest Louisiana and we’re not warming up just yet.

Wednesday is set up to be a nicer day with calmer winds and abundant sunshine, although it will still be chilly! There will be just enough wind chill early in the day for it to feel decently cold heading out the door, but the sunshine should help mitigate the winter feel along with the winds getting calmer throughout the day. Temperatures won’t be too much warmer than Tuesday with afternoon highs once again expected to reach the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday afternoon.

Even with lower winds, incredibly dry air is keeping the red flag warning in place for another day due to dangerous fire weather conditions.

Plenty of sunshine will help temperatures reach similar highs to yesterday (KPLC)

With clear skies and much lighter winds we will see temperatures falling rapidly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And we will likely see frost in most areas Thursday morning with temperatures potentially ranging from the upper 20s in some spots north of I-10, to the low and mid 30s along the I-10 corridor, and upper 30s to near 40 at the coast. That means it will be a good idea to plan on protecting any outdoor plants you want to save; this may mean covering them or better yet bringing them indoors.

Frost Potential Thursday morning (KPLC)

A warming trend will eventually get underway Thursday as high pressure moves off to our east and southernly winds make a comeback to the area. Temperatures will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. There is still a little uncertainty on whether or not we may see some rain again this weekend with some moisture coming back, but it will stay out of the forecast for now.

Our cool weather will start to warm up Thursday as southerly winds return (KPLC)

By next week another front could slightly reinforce some cooler temperatures, but it’s expected to be rather weak and does not currently look like it will be bringing rain.

We are still watching one area in the tropics, with the Caribbean Sea outlined for possible development later this week by the National Hurricane Center. Regardless of development, it will likely move westward toward Central America, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. Though as always we will continue to monitor it and will keep you posted.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

