FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more cold night ahead with frost possible, then we begin to warm up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One more cold night is ahead to start our Thursday before a warming trend begins to take place.

Lows will fall down to the low/mid 30's near the interstate, with some spots likely going below the freezing mark to the north. (KPLC)

With clear skies and much lighter winds we will see temperatures falling rapidly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Even with the very dry air, we will likely see at least some areas of frost Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s in some spots north of I-10, to the low and mid 30s along the I-10 corridor, and upper 30s to near 40 at the coast. That means it will be a good idea to plan on protecting any outdoor plants you want to save; this may mean covering them or better yet bringing them indoors.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A warming trend will eventually get underway Thursday as high pressure moves off to our east and southerly winds make start to make a comeback to the area. Even so, the air will remain very dry, which means the overall fire danger will remain high even with lower winds.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. There is still a little uncertainty on whether or not we may see some rain again this weekend with some moisture coming back, but it will stay out of the forecast for now. By next week another front could slightly reinforce some cooler temperatures, but it’s expected to be rather weak and does not currently look like it will be bringing rain. Furthermore, some models are hinting the front may be pushed back until further in the week, which would delay cooler temps. So we’ll keep watching trend and keep you updated.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We are still watching one area in the tropics, with the Caribbean Sea outlined for possible development later this week by the National Hurricane Center. Regardless of development, it will likely move westward toward Central America, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. Though as always we will continue to monitor it and will keep you posted.

