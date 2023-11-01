Families participate in Halloween events across DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - All across Southwest Louisiana, Halloween was in full swing.

The DeRidder Lions Club along with the City of DeRidder and local businesses hosted a family-friendly event at Bryant Park.

They passed out candy, free hot dogs, and there was even a maze.

A church in DeRidder had a goal to make the evening easier for parents.

First Baptist Church hosted their first ever ‘Eat Before You Treat’. They had over 500 hot meals ready to feed families before they headed out for some trick or treating.

“They either don’t eat anything, that have snacks or candy or they run through fast food restaurants to pick something up,” Sonja Tucker said. “This way, their families can come, they have a safe place to sit down, eat. We can just love on them, and let them know about the love of Jesus.”

Tucker says the church also made sure our first responders were fed. They dropped off meals to the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office, the DeRidder Police Department and fire departments.

While children went from door to door hoping for a handful of treats, DeRidder Police Officers were out patrolling making sure everyone had a safe and happy Halloween.

7NEWS rode along with Corporal Saul Fajardo as he made his rounds this evening. He said while they answer calls and do their normal duties, officers still try to have fun.

“DeRidder is a safe city so, our calls can increase, but nothing out of the ordinary, because we do patrol these neighborhoods,” Fajardo said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.