Beware of fraudsters trying to scam local small businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some of the screeches in the night this Halloween may be from small business owners struggling to keep scammers at bay.

“You think I look scary? What’s scary is credit card fraud,” said business owner Randy Belshe, dressed in a skeleton costume. Belshe owns Southern Mobile Home and RV Supply.

Scammers used a fraudulent credit card to buy a $6,700 refrigerator over the phone.

“Next morning the lady called back and says, ‘Oh, we sold the trailer. We don’t need the refrigerator.’ They sold it as is. ‘We don’t need the refrigerator now. I need to credit that back,” said Belshe.

The woman wanted it credited back to a different card.

“The first card, we haven’t gotten notified yet, but I’m going to say that’s going to get pulled back out of my account because it was a fraudulent card. The second card they put it onto, I’m going to say went into some other account that they got their hands on the money, and they took off with it,” said Belshe.

Then a second attempt, someone trying to buy and return a $9,000 generator.

“Thursday morning, they were going to credit the generator back and I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. Two big credits in one day. Something’s wrong,” said Belshe.

It happened when switching to a new system that failed to red-flag an attempt to credit a refund to a different card. But Belshe’s persistence paid off when the scammer sent in a Louisiana ID that was obviously not legit.

“Our original credit card processor says there was nothing we could do. When she sent that photo in I said, ‘There is something we can do. We continued to make calls until we found someone willing to kill the whole batch of credit cards for that day, re-enter the good ones, and leave out the bad one.”

Belshe admits he narrowly avoided losing thousands of dollars and urges immediate action if a transaction looks suspicious.

Southern Motor Home and RV have filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission. Belshe admits the scammers will likely never be caught which is why he wanted to warn other small businesses.

“There is no way you’re going to stop every scammer from getting you and they are out in numbers trying to get us. And it’s small businesses, individuals. I hear it every day from people who have gotten scammed,” said Belshe.

