Authorities confirm Town of Iowa target of cyberattack

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a cyberattack against the Town of Iowa.

Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D, said Homeland Security and the Louisiana State Police Technical Support Unit are handling the investigation.

Cybersecurity group DEFCON225 reported the hack to KPLC, saying it was a ransomware attack committed by a group known as BlackCat/ALPHV.

Documents provided to KPLC by DEFCON225 show some of the documents stolen as benign as easily available council meeting agendas, while others included employee Social Security numbers.

