Two bridges close for emergency repairs in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Two bridges in Beauregard are closed for emergency repairs: La. 110 over Clear Creek and La. 113 over Sugar Creek.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised these bridges are closed to vehicle traffic effective immediately. The closures are necessary following a recent load rating analysis, which indicated structurally deficient piles.

Crews will begin ordering materials and mobilizing equipment in the coming days. Once the repairs are underway, DOTD will provide an update regarding the anticipated date for reopening the bridge.

