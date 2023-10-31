50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 30, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 30, 2023.

Kayla Danyel Captain, 36, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; attempted contempt of court.

Jamal Joseph Sylvester, 19, Breaux Bridge: Armed robbery; instate detainer.

Tommy Lee Gallow, 26, Ville Platte: Domestic abuse (3 charges); property damage under $1,000.

Michael Wayne Franklin, 33, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Renee Dunaway, 35, Sulphur: Child sex trafficking.

Charlie Junior Barton, 51, Maxton, NC: Indecent behavior with a juvenile.

