SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 30, 2023
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 30, 2023.
Kayla Danyel Captain, 36, Lake Charles: Bank fraud; attempted contempt of court.
Jamal Joseph Sylvester, 19, Breaux Bridge: Armed robbery; instate detainer.
Tommy Lee Gallow, 26, Ville Platte: Domestic abuse (3 charges); property damage under $1,000.
Michael Wayne Franklin, 33, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Renee Dunaway, 35, Sulphur: Child sex trafficking.
Charlie Junior Barton, 51, Maxton, NC: Indecent behavior with a juvenile.
