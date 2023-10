Brittany Renee Dunaway, 35, was arrested Monday afternoon by the Sulphur police department on one count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes. (Calcasieu Correctional Center)

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been arrested on a child sex trafficking charge.

Brittany Renee Dunaway, 35, was arrested Monday afternoon by the Sulphur police department. She faces one count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

Bond is set at $900K.

