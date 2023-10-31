Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder

EVERMAN, Texas (WFAA) - Search teams near Dallas are trying to find a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen a year ago.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted the boy’s mother on multiple charges including capital murder but she has since left the U.S.

This week marks a year since Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen alive.

“We’re certainly not going to give up,” Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said.

Everman police revealed a development Monday on the case of the boy they believe to be dead.

“I’ve had tears in my eyes since I got the call earlier today,” Spencer said.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted Noel’s mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh on multiple charges, including capital murder.

“I firmly believe that this will help that process of getting them apprehended and brought back,” Spencer said.

Noel’s mom and stepdad Arshdeep Singh have been at the center of his disappearance ever since March, when they fled the country with six of Noel’s siblings, but without Noel.

The family flew to Turkey and then to India where Spencer believes they still are.

Family members told police that Rodriguez-Singh abused Noel and denied him food and water.

“And she murdered him. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Spencer said.

For now, his hope is to get answers and justice for Noel.

“Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t ask about Noel or the missing little boy from Everman,” Everman Mayor Ray Richardson said.

Ground searches across Everman will continue.

“Make no mistake that our work is not done,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the new indictments with the help of federal partners, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals, will be able to bring Noel’s mother and her husband back to the United States.

