McNeese readying itself for a road matchup against Southeastern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After being off two out of the last three weeks the McNeese Cowboys are going to be back on the field set to take on the Southeastern Lions on the road.

This past week the Cowboys were scheduled to play Northwestern at home, but the Demons due to internal program reasons decided last Thursday to postpone the rest of their 2023 season.

Head coach of the Cowboys Gary Goff knows how tough it was for his team to not play a game over the weekend, but wants to make sure his team refocuses on the task at hand.

“You know your bye week and you’re prepared for it you know, but even though last week ended up being another bye week for us, we still had a heavy load work week and then we’re getting towards the end of the week where the game plans pretty much finalized and you’re getting excited about the game and then it’s taken away so mentally we were all shocked,” said Coach Goff. “You only get a handful of opportunities in the sport and to have one taken away, it hurts but I think the guys going to be even more excited to get out there and play Saturday and try to put a full game together and so we have to regroup a little bit and are going to go out there and play four quarters and having a lot of fun doing it.”

Coach Goff has been no stranger this season to playing more underclassmen, especially in the last few weeks of this season and that is not expected to change as he still plans on getting freshman quarterback Kamden Sixkiller into this weeks game.

“We’re pretty much going to this game with the same mindset we had a week ago, we’ve got some young guys that are going to play a little bit more and I fully anticipate getting Sixkiller in the game at some point, that kind of depends on how the game started and how Ryan’s (Roberts) playing, but he’s getting reps this week as the number two and I want to kind of put him in the fire and kind of see how he handles it,” said Goff.

The Cowboys will travel out to Hammond this weekend with the kickoff for Saturday’s game set for 3:00 p.m.

