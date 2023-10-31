50/50 Thursdays
La. students earn record scores on AP tests

File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s high school students earned record scores on their Advanced Placement tests during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, a record 8,697 students earned a score of three or higher on the AP exam. That number is 19% higher than the pre-pandemic number.

Students who earn a score of three or better can earn college credit for a course while still in high school.

“High schools exist to prepare graduates for their next phase in life, and I am pleased to see a record number of students succeeding on these challenging exams,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana must raise the bar so every student has the type of rigorous experiences that prepare them for a career, college, or service.”

There were also a record number of students who passed their AP exams. State education officials said 13,111 exams were passed.

