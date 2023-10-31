How to heat your home safely

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The temperatures in Southwest Louisiana are getting cooler, and it’s finally starting to feel like fall. This means many of you will be turning your heaters up.

Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe provided some tips regarding dos and don’ts when it comes to staying warm.

“The space heater was plugged into this one here and actually I had to take this apart to get the melted parts out of there and it just kind of snapped together,” Lappe said, showing exactly how much damage a space heater can do to an extension cord, which can lead to major many safety issues.

Lappe said you should clean up your space heater before using it for the first time of the season.

“They’ve been put up all summer long in the closet, buried underneath whatever. You want to make sure we pull them up, clean them, vacuum them up, blow them, take them to the shop, to the air compressor, blow them up, make sure all that dust is clear of them. The main thing is we plug them into their own circuit,” Lappe said.

He pointed out some things you shouldn’t do.

“Do not use a multi-plug, don’t use the power strips, things like that. Plug that into its own wall socket with nothing else there,” Lappe said.

He said machines fail, so we need to be extra careful. Our heaters need to be put on a stable, solid surface, keeping them away from any kind of draperies, wall coverings and things of that nature.

“If you got an old metal type, box-looking space heater, replace it with a new one. Make sure that it has a thermostat on it, set the thermostat again in a safe area. I would leave it on all night,” Lappe said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said within the last year, a total of 78 lives were lost in home fires. Eleven of them were heat-related. So far this year alone, we’ve had seven heat-related home fire deaths in Louisiana.

“Make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home, working home detectors are key to life-saving,” Lappe said.

He said never leave your heaters on when leaving your home and make sure your furry pets are safe as well. They love heaters too, so make sure they are placed at a safe distance.

“A little bit of reading goes a long way. You can learn a lot just by using and following the instructions in the owner’s manual,” Lappe said.

In addition to smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors are highly recommended. Lappe urges you to reach out to your local fire department if you have any questions.

If you need a free smoke detector for your home, contact your local fire department or apply HERE.

