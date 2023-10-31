‘A hope and a prayer’: Rep. Carter shares his take on Calcasieu River Bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday, a letter from lawmakers was published, explaining to people how they are carrying on the effort to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

Our local delegation signed it, except one. 7NEWS talked with Representative Wilford Carter who said lawmakers dropped the ball.

Two sitting presidents have acknowledge the need for a new bridge. After the Joint Transportation Committee shot down a proposal last week, some lawmakers say the new plan is to get more federal funding.

But Carter is skeptical.

“We cannot run this state on a hope and a prayer. We cannot get a bridge on a hope and a prayer. We got to have a plan. We had a plan. We had a contract you know. We could’ve done this and we only stopped this because unfortunately a lot of people didn’t go vote,” Carter said.

Carter said it reminds him of the 1980s when Lafayette got the “Oil Center” instead of Lake Charles.

“We lost the Oil Center, we’re losing the bridge and we gonna fall behind, further and further behind,” Carter said. “So, our children are going to be going other places to work and live because we don’t have the guts to do what we have to do and go and build the bridge.”

Carter predicts the ramifications will go far beyond just the bridge.

He also said the state will have to pay for not signing the contract to reimburse the company that developed the bid.

“We don’t sign the contract, we’re going to have to pay them pretty close to three million dollars, okay? That is money down the drain,” Carter said. “$3 million! Three million dollars!”

Carter has answers for opponents, such as tax credits for local truckers who pay tolls.

In Friday’s open letter, lawmakers reassured the public that a new bridge would be built.

“I’m telling the citizens of our area, we’re going to have a bridge. We’re not going to delay. It’s not going to be decades and decades before we get a new bridge,” Abraham said.

But Carter said there’s a very narrow window to possibly save the project, but says time is running out.

Carter said some local lawmakers opposed the bridge project only after Republican Jeff Landry became the governor-elect.

We reached out to Landry’s people but have not yet heard back.

