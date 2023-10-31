Health professionals see increase in need for mental health services

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In recent years, it seems that we are hearing more about the decline in mental health.

“We see a lot of depression and anxiety disorders,” Theresa Ivey said. “That includes children as young as three all the way through our geriatric population.”

Theresa Ivey is a licensed clinical social worker with Southwest Louisiana Center of Health Services at their M.J. Kaufman Elementary location. She said about one in six adults and one in five children will experience a mental disorder.

If those numbers weren’t shocking enough, Ivey said 7,600 adolescents have died by suicide in the last three years, but there were more than 150,000 attempted suicides across the U.S.

If mental illness isn’t treated in adolescence, Ivey said it could progress into adulthood.

“Most children that experience some sort of mental health diagnosis, especially anxiety, depression will develop a more serious what we call serious impersistent mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, things like that by the time they’re 24,” Ivey said.

Social media, the pandemic, hurricanes, the economy – there is a long list of contributing factors. Ivey explained there is even a shortage of trained counselors.

She said it’s important for parents to pay attention to the little things that may indicate a problem, and not be afraid to seek help, which is especially important for adults.

“There is not a specific set of symptoms, It’s not black and white,” Ivey said. “It’s not dry cut, and so, anything that is unusual is a red flag for that person.”

Ivey stresses there is no shame in needing or asking for help.

If you are interested in learning more about the SWLA Center for Health Services, you can call 337-439-9983.

A person was found dead in a car outside Lake Charles City Court this morning. Suicide is suspected. If the death is ruled a suicide, it would be the second suicide in a local public area in the last week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.