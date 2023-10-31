Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce hosts Halloween costume contest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce celebrating Halloween by holding a costume contest.

23 different offices and businesses around Beauregard took part.

Seth Joubert’s State Farm Office won the grand prize, portraying a big game hunter and wildlife.

“The team loves getting together, coming up with ideas, brainstorming. Then we get all the decorations together and we get to have that just fun environment,” Joubert said.

LISA ADAMS, BEAU CHAMGER: “Just great camaraderie with all these businesses coming together to win this tiny trophy,” Lisa Adams said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.