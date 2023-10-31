First Alert Forecast: Colder tonight and the wind will make it feel even colder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures tonight will be the coldest they have been since mid-March, with most areas reaching the 30s!

Clouds have cleared and significantly drier air is in place over Southwest Louisiana, this will allow temperatures to fall rapidly overnight. However, the wind will not go calm and that will prevent us from getting to the coldest temperatures possible; that will also prevent frost from forming. By Wednesday morning temperatures will reach the low 30s north of I-10, mid 30s along the I-10 corridor, and low 40s at the coast.

Wednesday should be a nicer day with calmer winds and abundant sunshine, although it will still be chilly! Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s Wednesday afternoon. With clear skies and much lighter winds we will see temperatures falling rapidly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And we will likely see frost in most areas Thursday morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s north of I-10, to the low and mid 30s along the I-10 corridor, and upper 30s to near 40 at the coast. So go ahead and start planning on protecting any outdoor plants you want to save; this may mean covering them or better yet bringing them indoors.

A warming trend will get underway Thursday as high pressure moves off to our east and southernly winds return. Temperatures will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. There is uncertainty on whether or not we may see some rain again this weekend, for now I am leaving rain out of the forecast. The only model showing rain is the far less reliable GFS model which has bene struggling with rainfall forecasts lately.

Another much weaker cold front looks to move through SWLA around Tuesday of next week with only a slight drop in temperatures and rain looks unlikely.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined the Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development later this week. Though at this point if that occurs it likely moves westward toward Central America, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. Though as always we will continue to monitor it and will keep you posted.

