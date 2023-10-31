First Alert Forecast: Chilly mornings ahead with a wintry feel in place for Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More dry winds are ahead for Southwest Louisiana, elevating the fire danger once again.

A few sprinkles or areas of fine mist and drizzle will still be around early Tuesday, though the odds of rain are very low. Overcast conditions and clouds should gradually clear through the morning with sunny conditions expected by the afternoon. The wind will still be strongly blowing out of the north today, with gusts upwards of 20 to 30 mph possible so a jacket will be appreciated heading out the door. Afternoon temperatures are looking a little warmer than Monday since we’re getting some more sunshine in, and should top out close to 60° for most of the area.

Sunshine will be back by this afternoon helping temperatures to reach close to 60° (KPLC)

The very dry air mass and gusty winds not only have us under another wind advisory for the day, but also a red flag warning until 7:00 PM. Our very dry ground did not see much relief from the limited showers we saw yesterday and the fire danger remains an active concern. Especially so with the high wind gusts that can cause unsecured objects to be blown around, tree limbs to be dislodged, and a few power outages are possible.

Red Flag Warning in place until 7:00 PM (KPLC)

Wednesday should be a nicer day with calmer winds and abundant sunshine, although it will still be chilly! Lows will reach the mid to upper 30s and highs will remain near 60 degrees even with more sun. At this point frost looks unlikely Wednesday morning as the wind will likely remain up enough to prevent it from forming. However we will likely see frost in most areas Thursday morning with clear skies and calm winds expected overnight Wednesday. So go ahead and start planning on protecting any outdoor plants you want to save; this may mean covering them or better yet bringing them indoors.

Cooler weather is set to stay in place for the next several days (KPLC)

A warming trend will get underway Thursday as high pressure moves off to our east and southernly winds return. Temperatures will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. There is uncertainty on whether or not we may see some rain again by Friday into the weekend, but it will stay out of the forecast for now.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics the Caribbean sea is still outlined by the National Hurricane Center for some potential tropical development later this week, with conditions looking more favorable. Still, if any development does occur it will likely mean more heavy rains for Central America, but poses no threat to SWLA. We will still continue to monitor and provide you with updates.

