DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a home fire on Bud Dunham Road in DeQuincy, according to the Ward 6 Fire Department.

Officials say fire trucks were dispatched around 7:18 p.m. last night, Oct. 30, to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames coming from the roof and appeared to originate in a small attic space which made it difficult to access.

Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from Bud Dunham Rd. house fire (Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Multiple area fire departments assisted and were able to extinguish the fire though the home suffered extensive damage.

Four dogs were rescued from the fire and are uninjured. However, two of the residence’s dogs are currently missing.

American Red Cross was notified in order to provide assistance to the homeowners.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.