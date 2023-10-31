50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from Bud Dunham Rd. house fire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a home fire on Bud Dunham Road in DeQuincy, according to the Ward 6 Fire Department.

Officials say fire trucks were dispatched around 7:18 p.m. last night, Oct. 30, to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames coming from the roof and appeared to originate in a small attic space which made it difficult to access.

Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from Bud Dunham Rd. house fire
Firefighters rescue 4 dogs from Bud Dunham Rd. house fire(Ward 6 District 1 Fire Department)

Multiple area fire departments assisted and were able to extinguish the fire though the home suffered extensive damage.

Four dogs were rescued from the fire and are uninjured. However, two of the residence’s dogs are currently missing.

American Red Cross was notified in order to provide assistance to the homeowners.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Sunshine will be back by this afternoon helping temperatures to reach close to 60°
First Alert Forecast: Chilly mornings ahead with a wintry feel in place for Halloween
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids - 6:30 a.m.
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids - 5:30 a.m.