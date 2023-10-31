Creed announces dates for 2024 reunion tour

(Gray News) – Creed is reuniting for a reunion tour in 2024 that will hit 40 cities across North America.

In July, the band announced the reunion for their first show in 12 years.

The band, featuring all four original members, will headline the Summer of ‘99 Cruise taking place the weekend of April 18-22 along with a second cruise the following weekend.

Following that cruise, the band will tour across the U.S. supported by artists including 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck joining the tour on select dates.

The Summer of ‘99 tour will kick off in July.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

July 17 - Green Bay, Wisconsin - Resch Center

July 19 - Monticello, Iowa - Great Jones County Fair

July 20 - Walker, Minnesota - Moondance Jam

July 23 - Simpsonville, South Carolina - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

July 24 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion

July 26 - Bristow, Virginia - Jiffy Lube Live

July 27 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 30 - Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

July 32 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

August 3 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6 - Bridgeport, Connecticut - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 7 -Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9 - St. Louis, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 10 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Ruoff Music Center

August 13 - Nashville, Tennessee - Ascend Amphitheater

August 14 - Pelham, Alabama - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 16 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17 - Welch, Minnesota - Treasure Island Amphitheater

August 20 - Gilford, New Hampshire - BankNH Pavilion

August 21 - Boston, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center

August 23 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium

August 24 - Saratoga Springs, New York - Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 31 - San Bernardino, California | Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ‘99 And Beyond Festival)

September 1 - Wheatland, California - Toyota Amphitheatre

September 4 - Phoenix, Arizona - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre

September 7 - Denver, Colorado - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 10 - Rogers, Arizona - Walmart AMP

September 11 - Dallas, Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 13 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center

September 14 - Houston, Texas - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 16 - Brandon, Mississippi - Brandon Amphitheater

September 18 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 20 - Tampa, Florida - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

September 21 - West Palm Beach, Florida - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24 - Jacksonville, Florida - Daily’s Place

September 25 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 27 - Darien Lake, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 28 - Atlantic City, New Jersey - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

More information on the tour, including tickets, can be found on the band’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.