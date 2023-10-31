Calcasieu Parish early voting dates for Nov. 18 election

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The dates and locations for early voting in the Nov. 18 election have been announced.

Parish residents can vote from Friday, Nov. 3, to Saturday, Nov. 11, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 10. Voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting sites are the following:

Calcasieu Parish Courthouse: 1000 Ryan Street in Lake Charles. Vote on the second floor.

Sulphur Law Enforcement Building: 500 N Huntington Street in Sulphur.

Moss Bluff Library: 261 Parish Road in Lake Charles.

For information on what’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot, CLICK HERE.

