50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish early voting dates for Nov. 18 election

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The dates and locations for early voting in the Nov. 18 election have been announced.

Parish residents can vote from Friday, Nov. 3, to Saturday, Nov. 11, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 10. Voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting sites are the following:

  • Calcasieu Parish Courthouse: 1000 Ryan Street in Lake Charles. Vote on the second floor.
  • Sulphur Law Enforcement Building: 500 N Huntington Street in Sulphur.
  • Moss Bluff Library: 261 Parish Road in Lake Charles.

For information on what’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Nov. 18 election: what's on your ballot?
NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot?
Nov. 18 Beauregard election
NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard’s ballot?
Nov. 18 Vernon election
NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon’s ballot?
Nov. 18 Jeff Davis election
NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis’s ballot?