Calcasieu Parish early voting dates for Nov. 18 election
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The dates and locations for early voting in the Nov. 18 election have been announced.
Parish residents can vote from Friday, Nov. 3, to Saturday, Nov. 11, excluding Sunday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 10. Voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting sites are the following:
- Calcasieu Parish Courthouse: 1000 Ryan Street in Lake Charles. Vote on the second floor.
- Sulphur Law Enforcement Building: 500 N Huntington Street in Sulphur.
- Moss Bluff Library: 261 Parish Road in Lake Charles.
For information on what’s on Calcasieu Parish’s ballot, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.