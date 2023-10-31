50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids

By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While we’ve all heard about the benefits of having children involved in organized sports, not every family can afford the expensive equipment or lessons that come along with it. But one Sulphur Gym is gearing up to raise money so they can provide free boxing lessons for kids.

The “Brothers of Battle Louisiana vs Texas” boxing match, taking place at the Burton Complex in Lake Charles this Saturday, Nov. 4, will be raising money to start a local non-profit to help provide those lessons.

The matches begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, will continue throughout the night, and be followed by live music. Proceeds will go to the non-profit.

Locally Heavy Rain Potential

Justin Carpenter, owner of Sulphur Boxing Club, says boxing is a way for kids to not only build confidence, defend themselves, and decompress, but also to fall in love with a great sport.

He says he hopes to have the non-profit up and running around January 2024.

You can also donate to the nonprofit by contacting Carpenter via email at Justincarpenter84@outlook.com.

Click HERE for tickets.

Regular classes at Sulphur Boxing Club are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 is open Gym.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids - 6:30 a.m.
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids
Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids - 5:30 a.m.
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s risk factors
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s risk factors
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s risk factors
Health Headlines: Alzheimer’s risk factors