Boxing match raising money to provide lessons for kids

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While we’ve all heard about the benefits of having children involved in organized sports, not every family can afford the expensive equipment or lessons that come along with it. But one Sulphur Gym is gearing up to raise money so they can provide free boxing lessons for kids.

The “Brothers of Battle Louisiana vs Texas” boxing match, taking place at the Burton Complex in Lake Charles this Saturday, Nov. 4, will be raising money to start a local non-profit to help provide those lessons.

The matches begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, will continue throughout the night, and be followed by live music. Proceeds will go to the non-profit.

Locally Heavy Rain Potential

Justin Carpenter, owner of Sulphur Boxing Club, says boxing is a way for kids to not only build confidence, defend themselves, and decompress, but also to fall in love with a great sport.

He says he hopes to have the non-profit up and running around January 2024.

You can also donate to the nonprofit by contacting Carpenter via email at Justincarpenter84@outlook.com.

Click HERE for tickets.

Regular classes at Sulphur Boxing Club are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 is open Gym.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.