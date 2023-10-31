50/50 Thursdays
Authorities investigating smoke shop burglaries

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Investigations are underway in Lake Charles after a number of burglaries at smoke shops in the area.

We’re told the first happened at 491 CBD last Monday, located at 2512 Deaton Street. The store’s owners said cannabis products were stolen.

The owners also said another person broke into the store twice last Saturday, and it is believed both suspects are teenagers.

Another store nearby, Smoke 360, on Ryan Street, was also broken into last night.

Workers at Grab-N-Geaux in downtown Lake Charles said kids broke in a few nights ago and stole some disposable vapes, too.

This is a developing story, and more information will be updated to this story.

