50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

The US has decided that Southwest’s customer service failed during flight cancellations last winter

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12,...
FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Federal regulators have told Southwest Airlines that the carrier failed to provide enough help to travelers who were stranded during massive cancellations last December, and the airline could be subject to a fine.

Southwest said in a regulatory filing Monday that it can’t estimate the cost of a fine and damages from lawsuits stemming from nearly 17,000 canceled flights last December.

Southwest said the U.S. Department of Transportation told the airline Friday that “it has determined the company had failed to provide adequate customer service assistance, prompt flight status notifications, and proper and prompt refunds and that the assessment of a civil penalty is warranted.”

The government indicated in January that it was investigating Southwest over the service collapse, which stranded more than 2 million travelers and cost the airline at least $1.1 billion in lost sales and extra costs including refunds.

Southwest said in a quarterly financial filing Monday that it could also face costs from lawsuits filed by customers and shareholders. The filing followed Southwest’s report that its profit slid 30% in the July-through-September quarter and it will scale back growth plans early next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14

Latest News

David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Temperatures will cool down through this afternoon with occasional light rain and gusty winds.
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures drop today with gusty winds and light showers
The Maine National Guard asked authorities to do a wellness check before the attack....
Maine mass killing: Police asked to check on shooter before attack