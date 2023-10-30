U.S. Appeals court reinstates parole, orders convicted killer to be freed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated parole for convicted killer Samuel Galbraith, who killed 21-year-old Karen Hill in 1988.

While being an active soldier stationed at Fort Polk, Galbraith kidnapped Hill, tied her to a tree, and shot her in the head. He pled guilty to manslaughter and attempted first-degree rape as part of a plea deal, and was sentenced to 71 years in prison.

Galbraith was granted parole in 2016, but it was later rescinded due to a mailing error. He sued the Louisiana Parole Board to have his parole reinstated on the grounds that the board violated his due process rights.

After setting Galbraith’s parole hearing for October 2016, the board sent letters notifying Karen Hill’s husband James, and her mother Jessie McWilliams. McWilliam’s letter was addressed to a P.O. box in Albany, New York, in error.

After parole was granted, Vernon Parish District Attorney Asa Skinner filed a request for reconsideration of the board’s decision, which was denied.

However, an email exchange that occurred between Special Counsel of the Louisiana Governor’s Legislative Staff and a lobbyist with Top Drawer Strategies, LLC. mentioning the mailing error prompted board member Jim Wise to file a “Parole Board Acting Sheet” rescinding Galbraith’s parole just two days before his scheduled release.

Based on the Court of Appeals’ ruling, Galbraith must be released within 30 days, subject to the original conditions of his parole.

