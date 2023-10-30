50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2023

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 29, 2023.

  • Steven Geraud Washington, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet, first-offense illegal carrying of weapons.
  • Cornelius Michael Temple, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.
  • Andrew Moss, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
  • Matthew James Richard, 32, El Paso, Texas: Contempt of court; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
  • Terry Lee Clark, 62, Starks: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Marquez Joshua Frank, 21, Lake Charles: Resisting and officer; Schedule I possession with intent.

