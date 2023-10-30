50/50 Thursdays
Pedestrian struck and killed on Ruth Street Sunday evening

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A pedestrian was killed while crossing Ruth Street Sunday night, authorities confirmed.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. near Arena Road.

Major Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department, said the man died at the scene. Sulphur police are still working to identify him and notify next of kin.

No citations were given.

There were no signs of impairment on the part of the driver, but standard toxicology tests are pending, Gully said.

