NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon’s ballot?

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Vernon residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

BESE District 4

(Allen, Vernon)

Stacey Melerine (R)

Emma Shepard (D)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Brian Herrington (R)

Danny James (R)

Tax Propositions

Road District No. Three Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Tax Continuation)

Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy an 11.89 mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $255,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Three Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Tax Continuation)

Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a 4.77 mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $102,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Seven Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Tax Renewal)

Shall Road District No. Seven, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a 7.38 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $150,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Seven Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Tax Renewal)

Shall Road District No. Seven, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a 2.95 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $60,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District?

Road District No. Eight Proposition (Tax Continuation)

Shall Road District No. Eight, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a 19.05 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $60,281 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, to be used as follows: 1. 2/3 for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, and 2. 1/3 for the purpose of constructing and improving Parish roads and bridges within the District, said millage to represent a .43 mills increase over the 18.62 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held on December 6, 2014?

Ward Seven Wardwide School District Proposition (Bond)

Shall Ward Seven Wardwide School District of Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $7,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 15 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 10.17 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

