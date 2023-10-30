NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Cameron’s ballot?

Nov. 18 Cameron election
Nov. 18 Cameron election(KPLC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 30, 2023
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Cameron residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Click HERE for information about your voting location and to see specifics about what’s on your ballot.

Click HERE to view the ballots for other parishes.

BESE District 7

(Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)

  • Kevin Berken (R)
  • Erick Knezek (R)

Police Juror District 4 (2 to be elected)

  • Danny Myers (R)
  • Kirk Quinn (R)
  • Johnny Watson (R)
  • Wendell Wilkerson (R)

Police Juror District 5

  • Mark Daigle (R)
  • Tina Horn (IND)

Tax Propositions

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to levy a tax of two and sixty-four hundredths (2.64) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said Parish (an estimated $1,209,705.28 is reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum), for a period of ten (10) years commencing with the year 2024, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the Cameron Parish Courthouse and Jail?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Cameron, be authorized to levy a tax of one and thirty-two hundredths (1.32) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said Parish (an estimated $604,852.64 is reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum), for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2024, for the purpose of supporting the Health Center in Cameron Parish, Louisiana title to which shall be in the Public?

Parishwide Consolidated Garbage District No. One Proposition (Millage Renewal)

Shall Consolidated Garbage District No. One of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew a levied tax of seven and eighty-six hundredths (7.86) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District, for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $3,601,622.55 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing and maintaining garbage collection and disposal services in said District?

