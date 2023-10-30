NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot?

Nov. 18 election: what's on your ballot?
Nov. 18 election: what's on your ballot?(KPLC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many races are headed for a runoff on Saturday, Nov. 18, after candidates did not secure enough votes to win outright in the Oct. 14 primaries.

The following are important dates to know for the general election:

  • The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 28.
  • Early voting is Nov. 3-11 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day) from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 14 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
  • The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
  • On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Click HERE to visit the voter portal.

Here are lists of what’s on the ballot in each parish:

Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT