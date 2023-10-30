NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot statewide?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents in the state of Louisiana will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Click HERE for information about your voting location and to see specifics about what’s on your ballot.

The following are what Louisiana residents can expect to see on their ballot statewide:

Secretary of State

Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)

Nancy Landry (R)

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek (D)

Liz Baker Murrill (R)

Treasurer

John Fleming (R)

Dustin Granger (D)

BESE District 4

(Allen, Vernon)

Stacey Melerine (R)

Emma Shepard (D)

BESE District 7

(Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)

Kevin Berken (R)

Erick Knezek (R)

Constitutional Amendments

Click HERE for a complete breakdown of the proposed amendments, or click HERE for a quick guide.

Constitutional Amendment No. 1: Provides relative to timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and related matters.

Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session? (Effective January 8, 2024)(Amends Article III, Section 18)

Constitutional Amendment No. 2: Repeals certain funds in the state treasury.

Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund? (Repeals Article VII, Sections 4(D)(4)(b), 10.4, 10.10, and 10.12(B) and (C) and Article IX, Sections 9 and 10)

Constitutional Amendment No. 3: Provides for an ad valorem tax exemption for certain first responders.

Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders? (Adds Article VII, Section 21(O))

Constitutional Amendment No. 4: Provides relative to the use of monies in the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund.

Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote? (Amends Article VII, Section 10.15(E)(1) and (F); Adds Article VII, Section 10.15(G))

