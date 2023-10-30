NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis’s ballot?
Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Residents in Jeff Davis Parish will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
BESE District 7
(Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)
- Kevin Berken (R)
- Erick Knezek (R)
Sheriff
- Kyle Miers (R)
- Ivy J. Woods (Ind.)
Police Juror - District 2
- Susette Mouton (REP)
- Chad Woods (REP)
Parishwide Proposition -- 1/2% S&U Tax Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
- Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect for a period of 10 years, beginning July 1, 2024, a tax of 1/2% (the “Tax”) (an estimated $3,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish, all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), for maintaining and operating jail facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the Police Jury?
Fire Protection District No. 5 -- 10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
- Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $302,200 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment within the District limits?
