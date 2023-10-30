NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis’s ballot?

Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect for a period of 10 years, beginning July 1, 2024, a tax of 1/2% (the “Tax”) (an estimated $3,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish, all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), for maintaining and operating jail facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the Police Jury?