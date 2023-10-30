NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu’s ballot?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

BESE District 7

(Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)

Kevin Berken (R)

Erick Knezek (R)

14th Judicial District Court Judge Div. C

William J. “Bill” Cutrera (R)

Brad Guillory (R)

Parishwide Criminal Justice Proposition -- 3.16 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (the “Police Jury”), serving as the governing authority of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing three and sixteen one-hundredths (3.16) mills special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $8,434,374 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving the facilities and services of the District Attorney and District Court of the 14th Judicial District in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana?

Parishwide Mosquito Control Proposition -- 2.41 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (the “Police Jury”), serving as the governing authority of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing two and forty-one one-hundredths (2.41) mills special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $6,432,545 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the facilities and services of the Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Program, as well as improving or constructing mosquito control facilities?

Airport District No. One -- 0.63 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall Airport District No. One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, (the “District”) be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing sixty-three one-hundredths (.63) mill special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $1,015,385 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, and improving the facilities of Lake Charles Regional Airport?

Sales Tax District No. One -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - PJ - 20 Yrs.

Shall Sales Tax District No. One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (“District”), under the provisions of Article VI, Section 29(A), et seq., of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974 and other supplemental constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to renew, levy, and collect and adopt an ordinance providing for such levy and collection, a tax of one percent (1%) (“Tax”) upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, the consumption and the storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, for a period not to exceed twenty (20) years beginning September 1, 2024, with collections from the tax estimated to be $25,755,000 for one entire year, all as defined in La. R.S. 47:301, et seq., with the Tax proceeds, after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax, to be dedicated and used for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating, equipping, repairing and draining public roads, highways, bridges and parks, and purchasing, operating and maintaining equipment and supplies therefor, with not less than one-third (1/3) of the Tax proceeds being used for purchase of materials, equipment and services for repair, maintenance and overlaying of Parish roads?

Waterworks Dist. No. Five of Wards Three and Eight -- 6.39 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Shall Waterworks District No. Five of Wards Three and Eight of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, (the “District”) be authorized to renew, levy and collect an existing six and thirty-nine one-hundredths (6.39) mills special tax on all properties subject to taxation within the boundaries of the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning January 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $190,164 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating waterworks facilities within said District?

City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 1 of 2 -- 2% S&U Tax In Lieu - CC

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana (the “City”), under authority of La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City, in perpetuity, a tax of two percent (2%) (“Tax”) beginning July 1, 2024, with collections from the tax estimated to be $54,000,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and upon sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with proceeds of the Tax dedicated and used for funding the operation, maintenance and capital expenditures of the fire, police, public works and other departments of the City, including the payment of the salaries and benefits of City personnel, economic development or any other municipal purposes, and which Tax will be in lieu of two 1% (collectively 2%) sales taxes currently being levied within the City pursuant to elections held within the City on May 3, 2014 and November 8, 2016 which are currently scheduled to expire February 29, 2040 and December 31, 2026, respectively?

City of Lake Charles Proposition No. 2 of 2 -- 0.5% S&U Tax In Lieu - CC - 25 Yrs.

Shall the City of Lake Charles, Louisiana (the “City”), under authority of La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City, a tax of one half of one percent (0.5%) (“Tax”) for a period of twenty-five (25) years commencing January 1, 2025, with collections from the tax estimated to be $13,500,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, the use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and upon sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, inclusive, with proceeds of the Tax dedicated and used for construction, acquisition, maintenance and repair of the City’s roads, bridges, drainage, sewerage systems, operating and other capital expenditures of the fire, police, public works and other departments of the City, economic development or any other municipal purposes, which Tax will be in lieu of the two 0.25% (collectively 0.5%) sales taxes currently being levied within the City pursuant to elections held within the City on May 3, 2014 and October 24, 2015 which are currently scheduled to expire March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2030, respectively?

City of Sulphur Proposition No. 1 of 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yrs.

Shall the City of Sulphur, Louisiana be authorized to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax each year for a period of ten (10) years, a special tax of five (5) mills on the dollar, beginning with and including the year 2025, on all property subject to taxation within the corporate limits of the City of Sulphur, Louisiana with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $1,058,824 for one entire year, for the purpose of purchasing additional equipment for, and enlarging and improving the present facilities of, the Fire Department of the City of Sulphur, Louisiana, for the maintenance of said equipment, improvements and facilities, and for salaries for the maintenance and operation of said department, constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

City of Sulphur Proposition No. 2 of 2 -- 5 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yrs.

Shall the City of Sulphur, Louisiana be authorized to continue to renew, levy, and collect an existing tax each year for a period of ten (10) years, a special tax of five (5) mills on the dollar, beginning with and including the year 2025, on all property subject to taxation within the corporate limits of the City of Sulphur, Louisiana with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $1,058,824 for one entire year, for the purpose of graveling, shelling, hard-surfacing, installation of culverts and drains, and otherwise improving the streets for the City of Sulphur, and for the maintenance thereof, constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Ward Five Fire Protection District No. One -- 6.00 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Ward Five Fire Protection District No. One, of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax of six (6.00) mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the tax collection for the year 2025, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $270,024 for one entire year, for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities including equipment and fire protection apparatus and accessories and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals, payment of a per diem to firemen for training and attending fires, reimbursement of expenses and paying for services for said District?

Waterworks District No. Four of Ward Four -- 5.00 Mills Tax - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Waterworks District No. Four of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of 5.00 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be approximately $446,710.59 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District’s water systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Waterworks Dist. No. Seven of Wards Four and Six -- 6 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Waterworks District No. Seven of Wards Four and Six of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”) be authorized to renew, levy and collect an ad valorem property tax of six (6) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning on January 1, 2025 and ending December 31, 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $479,238.00 for one entire year, for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating waterworks facilities in the District?

Waterworks District No. 8 of Wards 3 and 8 -- 6.24 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Waterworks District No. 8 of Wards 3 and 8 of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”) renew, levy and collect a special tax of six and twenty-four one-hundredths (6.24) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the District, annually for the period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $154,915.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, or operating the District’s waterworks system, a work of public improvement within said District?

