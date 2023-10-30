NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard’s ballot?

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Click HERE to visit the voter portal.

Click HERE to see what’s on every ballot statewide.

BESE District 7

(Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)

Kevin Berken (R)

Erick Knezek (R)

Police Juror - District 1

Luke Dickerson (R)

Wayne Reeves (R)

Police Juror - District 3B

Eddie Ware (R)

Teddy Welch (R)

Police Juror - District 3C

James Boswell (R)

Beth Whittington Montgomery (R)

Police Juror - District 4B

Doug Hillebrandt (R)

Ronnie L. Jackson (R)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.