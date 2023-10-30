50/50 Thursdays
NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard’s ballot?

Nov. 18 Beauregard election
Nov. 18 Beauregard election(KPLC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Click HERE to visit the voter portal.

Click HERE to see what’s on every ballot statewide.

BESE District 7

(Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis)

  • Kevin Berken (R)
  • Erick Knezek (R)

Police Juror - District 1

  • Luke Dickerson (R)
  • Wayne Reeves (R)

Police Juror - District 3B

  • Eddie Ware (R)
  • Teddy Welch (R)

Police Juror - District 3C

  • James Boswell (R)
  • Beth Whittington Montgomery (R)

Police Juror - District 4B

  • Doug Hillebrandt (R)
  • Ronnie L. Jackson (R)

