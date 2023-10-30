NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Allen’s ballot?

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

BESE District 4

(Allen, Vernon)

Stacey Melerine (R)

Emma Shepard (D)

Police Juror District 4

Robert Neil Cole (R)

Joe Perkins (IND)

