NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Allen’s ballot?

Nov. 18 Allen ballot
Nov. 18 Allen ballot(KPLC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Click HERE for information about your voting location and to see specifics about what’s on your ballot.

Click HERE to view the ballots for other parishes.

BESE District 4

(Allen, Vernon)

  • Stacey Melerine (R)
  • Emma Shepard (D)

Police Juror District 4

  • Robert Neil Cole (R)
  • Joe Perkins (IND)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elections

Nov. 18 Beauregard election

NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard’s ballot?

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Beauregard residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Elections

Nov. 18 Vernon election

NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon’s ballot?

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Vernon residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Elections

Nov. 18 Jeff Davis election

NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis’s ballot?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Residents in Jeff Davis Parish will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Elections

Nov. 18 Louisiana statewide ballot

NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot statewide?

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Residents in the state of Louisiana will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Elections

Nov. 18 Cameron election

NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Cameron’s ballot?

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Cameron residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Latest News

Elections

Nov. 18 Calcasieu elections

NOV. 18 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu’s ballot?

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
Calcasieu residents will vote in the gubernatorial general election on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

State

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson (R-04) is one of nine Republicans vying for U.S. House...

La. lawmakers react to Rep. Johnson’s election as House speaker

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Louisiana’s elected officials are reacting after Republican Rep. Mike Johnson was elected the first speaker of the House from the bayou state, ending a three-week gridlock in the chamber.

State

Mike Johnson elected as U.S. House speaker

Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Daffney Dawson, Brittney Hazelton and Curtis Heyen
He represents Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District

National

LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution

Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT

State

‘Certainly not surprised:’ Gov. Edwards discusses Landry’s big win during his call-in radio show

‘Certainly not surprised:’ Gov. Edwards discusses Landry’s big win during his call-in radio show

Updated: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Lester Duhé
During one of his last call-in radio shows Wednesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards talked about last Saturday’s election results.