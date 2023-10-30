50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video

A 19-year-old man caught on video sucker punching random people at local parks said he regrets his actions. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Jason Miles, KHOU via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A 19-year-old man in Texas who was caught on video sucker-punching random people at local parks has been found.

Alford Lewis said he regrets his actions and that he made a mistake.

KHOU reports Lewis was found not far from Wortham Park in Houston, one of the locations where he has been accused of punching strangers.

“You know, I just made a mistake, and everybody makes mistakes,” he said.

The video of one of the attacks was first shared on the Nextdoor app. In the video, a man can be seen being struck in the head from behind before he turns around in shock.

“I know from the video all you see is the bad part about it, but what people didn’t see was that I shook his hand after and I had gave the man a hug,” Lewis said.

KHOU said they were not able to verify this scene took place.

Lewis also said another man seen in the video getting punched and grabbed later left on good terms with the teen, which is also something that has not been confirmed.

“I really didn’t expect for it to go so left, you know?” Lewis said.

Lewis said the harsh reaction to the video will make him rethink his behavior. He said he hopes it will also act as a lesson for others.

“Before you go out and you do anything you feel is bad, or that could look bad, make sure like people know or just don’t do it at all,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the video.

The man seen getting punched may have to file charges for things to proceed.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14

Latest News

This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Online antisemitic threats unnerve Jewish students and spark condemnation at Cornell University
Residents, standing on an overpass, look at damage caused by Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco,...
Hurricane Otis: 1 American among 45 dead in Acapulco as search for bodies continues
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 W at La. 101 in Lacassine now open
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 W at La. 101 in Lacassine now open