Lake Charles Civic Center to be renamed ‘Event Center’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents in Lake Charles will soon see a name change to the historical Civic Center on the lakefront.

The City of Lake Charles says a new marquee will be installed in the coming days and the Civic Center will be renamed to the Lake Charles Event Center.

The renaming of the property will open up the site to a new, broader scope of event bookings, the city said.

Originally constructed in 1971, the marquee was significantly damaged during the 2020 hurricanes making it eligible for replacement through FEMA, the city said.

