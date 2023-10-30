FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 W at La. 101 in Lacassine remains closed

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - I-10 West is closed at La. 101 near Lacassine due to an overturned semi. Crews are working to clean up the 200 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled onto the roadway after the fuel tank ruptured.

Troopers are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 west at Lacassine. (Louisiana State Police)

Troopers are currently on the scene of the single-vehicle crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Both westbound lanes of travel are blocked at this time.

Motorists were being diverted to La. 101 to US 90 West and back onto I-10 West.

Congestion continues to remain around four miles.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.