First Alert Forecast: Temperatures drop today with gusty winds and light showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are already cool across much of Southwest Louisiana and will continue dropping during the day.

A cold front approached the area Sunday evening, and will continue to sweep through our area during the day Monday. Right front and center of course is the temperature, early this morning it was already in the 60′s and it is expected to fall all the way into the 50′s for most of the area by this afternoon. This steady cooldown is being pushed along by light showers and sprinkles which will get less frequent throughout the day, and gusty northern winds up to 25 mph. Stronger gusts are possible that could dislodge tree limbs, blow away unsecured object, or cause a few power outages.

A jacket heading out the door will be handy during the afternoon as well, as the winds could make it feel pretty chilly out there especially compared to the warm and muggy we’re coming right out of.

Temperatures will cool down through this afternoon with occasional light rain and gusty winds. (KPLC)

By Monday night, the temperatures will fall even more. Lows should range from the mid-to-upper 40′s, and the chilly weather continues for Halloween.

For Tuesday, highs won’t get much higher than the 50s to low 60s! Just how warm we get will depend on how quickly the cloud cover disperses, but by the late afternoon, any showers should be out of the area and sunshine should start working it’s way back in. This will set the stage for a dry, but cool night for trick-or-treating. Temps are likely to fall down into the low 50′s by the middle of the evening. This means most of you will want to dress warmly for trick-or-treating in addition to costumes!

A cool start will last through most of the week ahead (KPLC)

And the cool weather does not stop there. Thursday morning still looks to be the coldest we have seen since the spring with low-to-mid 30s in most areas. This makes frost looks likely for now by Thursday morning especially north of I-10. We still have a couple days to watch the trends, but the possibility remains that you may need to protect outdoor plants by the middle of the week!

No other fronts on the horizon for now means the sunshine should start warming temperatures back up by the weekend.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics still have one or two areas to watch, but no named storms, and nothing that poses any threat to SWLA...

