First Alert Forecast: Cold weather here to stay for a few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A strong cold front arrived early Monday and brought significantly colder air into Southwest Louisiana, and this cold weather will stick around through most of the week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

It will remain cloudy overnight with temperatures only dropping a few degrees by Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. A few sprinkles or areas of fine mist and drizzle cannot be ruled out overnight into early Tuesday, though the odds of rain are very low. We start Tuesday with overcast conditions and clouds should gradually clear through the morning with sunny conditions expected by the afternoon. It will remain windy overnight into Tuesday with wind gusts upwards of 20 to 30 mph possible.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Wednesday should be a nicer day with calmer winds and abundant sunshine, although it will still be chilly! Lows will reach the mid to upper 30s and highs will remain near 60 degrees despite sunshine. At this point frost looks unlikely Wednesday morning as the wind will likely remain up enough to prevent it from forming. However we will likely see frost in most areas Thursday morning with clear skies and calm winds expected overnight Wednesday. So go ahead and start planning on protecting any outdoor plants you want to save; this may mean covering them or better yet bringing them indoors.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A warming trend will get underway Thursday as high pressure moves off to our east and southernly winds return. Temperatures will eventually reach the low 80s for highs again by next week, and possibly over the weekend; morning lows will likely only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. There is uncertainty on whether or not we may see some rain again by Friday into the weekend, for now I am leaving rain out of the forecast. The only model showing rain is the far less reliable GFS model which has bene struggling with rainfall forecasts lately.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The National Hurricane Center has outlined the Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development later this week. Though at this point if that occurs it likely moves westward toward Central America, and thus poses no threat to SWLA. Though as always we will continue to monitor it and will keep you posted.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.