City officials offer safety tips for Halloween festivities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Whether its trick-or-treating or going to a costume party, Halloween is filled with candy, costumes, and spooky decorations. It’s a time for fun, but safety should always be a top priority.

Sgt. Scott Dougherty with the Lake Charles Police Department said wearing reflective costumes can aid in Halloween safety.

“Glow sticks lights, even a reflective vest, if your parents work in the refinery or in the industry and they have one like around for safety, put that on while in transit in between residences and that can add a lot of safety to you as well,” he said.

Checking your candy before letting your child indulge is also important.

“Pull it out, look at it, if something just doesn’t seem right, toss it in the trash can,” Sgt. Dougherty said.

Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff said calls responding to food allergies are also common on Halloween night.

“During Halloween, there’s a big influx of allergy calls, so we do a lot of allergies, peanuts things like that, so you want to make sure you check the candy, make sure it’s appropriate for the child,” Duff said.

Chief Duff said Halloween night is the highest chance that a kid can get hit by a vehicle, so walking on the sidewalk is recommended.

“While they’re walking around you definitely want to stick to the sidewalks and neighborhoods that are well lit. You want to stay off of major highways, major roads, stay in the neighborhoods and stick to places that have a low speed limit,” he said.

If you are one who prefers a golf cart rather than walking, Chief Duff has a suggestion.

“You want to make sure it’s a licensed driver driving and that you don’t have more kids than you have seats on the golf cart. You don’t want anyone standing or anything because we do have calls from time to time or someone falls off a golf cart, it’s dark outside and a lot of people, so that’s the best way to go with that,” he said.

LCPD said officers will be monitoring neighborhoods on Halloween night for anyone who needs assistance.

The Westlake Fire Department will be on the golf course in Westlake by the roundabout giving out candy, hotdogs and bottled water.

More safety tips from officials:

Trick-or-treat before dark.

Travel in groups while trick-or-treating. Sgt. Dougherty said there is safety in numbers.

Use battery-operated candles for decoration instead of a fire. Dry ice and smoke machines can create smoke for decorations.

Wear flame-resistant Halloween costumes.

As always, no drinking and driving. Find a designated driver if you plan to drink.

