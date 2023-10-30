50/50 Thursdays
Church members gather for second annual Tolton Gala

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Church and clergy members gathered at Immaculate Heart Founders Hall for the second annual Tolton Gala.

Augustus Tolton was the first African American to be recognized as a priest in the United States in the catholic church.

Those who attended advocated for Tolton to be canonized as a Saint for being a strong catholic leader and his efforts in addressing racial prejudice.

“It’s to keep the story alive, the memory of him alive in hopes that people’s financial support and his cause and to keep the prayer going that God will grant us this honor,” Bishop Joseph Perry said.

Tolton would be the first African-American Saint from the United States.

Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14

Church members gather for second annual Tolton Gala
