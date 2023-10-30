Church members gather for second annual Tolton Gala

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Church and clergy members gathered at Immaculate Heart Founders Hall for the second annual Tolton Gala.

Augustus Tolton was the first African American to be recognized as a priest in the United States in the catholic church.

Those who attended advocated for Tolton to be canonized as a Saint for being a strong catholic leader and his efforts in addressing racial prejudice.

“It’s to keep the story alive, the memory of him alive in hopes that people’s financial support and his cause and to keep the prayer going that God will grant us this honor,” Bishop Joseph Perry said.

Tolton would be the first African-American Saint from the United States.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.