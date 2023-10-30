50/50 Thursdays
Brian Kelly previews LSU game against Alabama

Brian Kelly during news conference
Brian Kelly during news conference(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previewed the upcoming game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a news conference on Monday, October 30.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Alabama on Saturday, November 4, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m., and the game will air on WAFB.

LSU was ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers had the week off after going up against the Army Black Knights on Saturday, October 21. LSU left the Black Knights scoreless in a 62-0 victory.

Oct. 14 Election Results
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14

LSU, Tulane move up in latest AP Top 25 football poll
McNeese Head Coach Gary Goff Discusses Cancelation of Northwestern State Game
LSU’s Tiger Stadium end zones go camo for Army game
McNeese trying to be more consistent after 0-7 start
McNeese gives up lead late as they fall to Incarnate Word