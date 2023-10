LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A body was found in a vehicle at Lake Charles City Court this morning.

The Lake Charles Police Department received a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle around 10:30 a.m., officials said. Suicide is suspected.

The body has been transported to the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office for further examination.

