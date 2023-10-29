50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2023

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2023.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2023.

Eric John Landry, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer by flight; simple burglary.

Kendra Monique Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Home invasion; probation detainer.

Kylon Dartez Fisher, 29, Homeless: Solicitation on an interstate; aggravated obstruction of a highway or commerce; resisting an officer by flight.

Jason Bryan Leblanc, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; contempt of court.

Mariana Diane Whitmire, 40, Starks: Out of state detainer.

Jeremy Sean Ryan, 37, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Micah Jerome Declouette, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Paul Joseph Grigsby, 72, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery using intentional force with a dangerous weapon; criminal mischief.

Kenneth Easton, 72, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; simple battery.

