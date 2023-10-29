50/50 Thursdays
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Six teenagers were shot following a shooting at a home on Bruce Drive in Lake Charles.

Deputies say they were attending a party at the residence, located off of Opelousas Street, when a fight broke out around midnight. At some point, a firearm was produced.

The victims’ ages are as follows: one 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds, and one 19-year-old. One of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information related to this case to call CPSO at 491-3605.

”We are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to all the witnesses,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This was a party full of teenagers. Once again, we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with. Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what are kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”

