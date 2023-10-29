Sheriff’s office investigating shooting threat at Prien Lake Mall
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting threat at the Prien Lake Mall.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said the sheriff’s office received a tip about a man threatening to shoot up the mall Sunday afternoon.
Deputies and detectives are currently looking for the possible suspect, Vincent said.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.