Sheriff’s office investigating shooting threat at Prien Lake Mall

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting threat at the Prien Lake Mall.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said the sheriff’s office received a tip about a man threatening to shoot up the mall Sunday afternoon.

Deputies and detectives are currently looking for the possible suspect, Vincent said.

