LSU, Tulane move up in latest AP Top 25 football poll

Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins reacts after a first-half tackle against Rice on...
Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins reacts after a first-half tackle against Rice on Saturday (Oct. 28) in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers and Tulane Green Wave moved up again in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll released Sunday (Oct. 29).

LSU (6-2), which did not play this weekend, moved up two spots to No. 13. The Tigers are preparing for next Saturday’s 6:45 p.m. game against No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Tulane (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 21 following its 30-28 victory Saturday at Rice. The Green Wave have won six consecutive games heading into next Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. visit to East Carolina.

The complete rankings released on Sunday (Oct. 29):

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Oregon State

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Tennessee

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. Kansas

23. James Madison

24. USC

25. Kansas State

