50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Law firms compete in gumbo and chili cookoff

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Law firms throughout Southwest Louisiana hosted their annual Oktoberfest gumbo and chili cook-off fundraiser at the Crying Eagle Brewery.

Those competing in the contest put their cooking skills to the test by serving up their best pots of gumbo and chili.

Many who came out to the event got the chance to try a variety of the two dishes as each team had its unique recipes.

“Food is love in Southwest Louisiana. We just love to eat, we love to come to a table and enjoy a meal,” cookoff participant Annette Digiovanni said.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Holiday Helping Hands program which provides Christmas gifts to children in the area.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street

Latest News

Law firms compete in gumbo and chili cookoff
Law firms compete in gumbo and chili cookoff
Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 hosts flag retirement ceremony
Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 hosts flag retirement ceremony
Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 hosts flag retirement ceremony
Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 hosts flag retirement ceremony
Reeves Temple Church celebrates 157th anniversary
Reeves Temple Church celebrates 157th anniversary