Law firms compete in gumbo and chili cookoff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Law firms throughout Southwest Louisiana hosted their annual Oktoberfest gumbo and chili cook-off fundraiser at the Crying Eagle Brewery.

Those competing in the contest put their cooking skills to the test by serving up their best pots of gumbo and chili.

Many who came out to the event got the chance to try a variety of the two dishes as each team had its unique recipes.

“Food is love in Southwest Louisiana. We just love to eat, we love to come to a table and enjoy a meal,” cookoff participant Annette Digiovanni said.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Holiday Helping Hands program which provides Christmas gifts to children in the area.

